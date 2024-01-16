Leeds United man Marc Roca has held conversations with Real Betis about a potential permanent transfer if the Whites don’t get promoted this season, as per Eldesmarque (via MOT Leeds News).

Leeds United sit 4th in the Championship table as Daniel Farke’s side attempt to make an immediate return to the Premier League. It was only recently that Leeds United looked like they could overtake Ipswich Town in 2nd, but a recent run of one win in five league games last month means the play-offs now look the most likely.

Roca, 27, has been on loan in Spain with Real Betis this season. The midfielder has played 19 top flight games for Betis scoring two and assisting twice throughout.

The Spaniard is reportedly wanting to stay at Betis beyond this season and should Leeds United fail to earn promotion this season, the Spanish club either have the option to extend the loan an extra year, or pay £12million for a permanent deal.

It goes onto say conversations with Roca’s agent have already taken place regarding a permanent switch in the summer.

Out of their hands

With Roca out on loan it already seemed unlikely he would return to feature regularly for Leeds United again and now the latest update makes it seem even more likely that he leaves one way or another in the summer.

That’s not to say Farke’s side won’t get promoted though. They have a strong squad and even in the play-offs, on paper, they’d probably be the favourites. However, the Championship play-offs are never easy to predict and anyone can beat anyone.

Leeds United could do with some new additions themselves this month. It remains to be seen if they will delve into the transfer market, but with two weeks left of the window it doesn’t seem as if there will be a lot of movement at Elland Road.

Up next for Leeds United is a home clash against Preston North End on Sunday.