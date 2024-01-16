Barrow have agreed a deal to sign in-demand striker Cole Stockton from Burton Albion, reports Alan Nixon.

Barrow are looking to lure the Liverpudlian down to League Two to boost their promotion hopes.

Stockton, 29, is a man in-demand this month and Nixon has claimed on his Patreon that Charlton Athletic, Stevenage and Oldham Athletic are admirers.

However, in this latest update on the player’s situation by the same source, the Bluebirds have joined the race for his signature.

Barrow join Charlton Athletic, Stevenage and Oldham Athletic chase

Stockton would be an eye-catching addition for Barrow if they are able to get a deal over the line. Beating off competition from League One would also make him a coup for Pete Wild’s side.

He only joined Burton last summer but has struggled to make an impact with the Brewers. The forward linked up with the Brewers on a free transfer following his exit from Morecambe and penned a two-year deal.

However, he has only managed to score once in 16 outings in all competitions for them during the first-half of this season and may well be allowed to move on before the end of the month.

Stockton was a hit at Morecambe for the last three years and fired 59 goals in 179 matches altogether for the Shrimps before heading out the exit door for a new challenge.

The Huyton-born man has played for the likes of Tranmere Rovers, Carlisle United and Hearts in the past.

Charlton and Stevenage will have to look elsewhere for attacking reinforcements if he is to end up heading to Barrow. Meanwhile, National League outfit Oldham Athletic will have to consider other ambitious targets as they look to return to the Football League.