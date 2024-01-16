Southampton man Kyle Walker-Peters could be targeted by Chelsea amid West Ham interest, Alex Crook has told Give Me Sport.

Southampton currently sit 3rd in the Championship table. Russell Martin’s side are bearing down on Ipswich Town and the Saints have a top two spot well in their sights.

The Championship top six race is tight, but Southampton appear to be very comfortable at the moment and a top six finish seems like the absolute minimum they will achieve this season.

Walker-Peters, 26, has made 27 Championship appearances this season for the Saints, contributing to four goals from defence.

He moved to the south coast from Tottenham Hotspur and had a few seasons in the Premier League before Southampton’s relegation last season.

Now, speaking to Give Me Sport, journalist Crook has said he doesn’t see the fullback signing a new deal on the south coast and Chelsea could rival West Ham in the race to sign him. He said:

“When it comes to Walker-Peters, there is no sign of him signing a new contract. I think they thought there would be more Premier League interest than there was in the summer. They didn’t get a single bid.

“I mentioned West Ham being interested a few weeks ago because they are definitely looking for right-back cover. Even Chelsea could come into it, with Reece James’ injury problems.