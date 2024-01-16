Southampton man Kyle Walker-Peters could be targeted by Chelsea amid West Ham interest, Alex Crook has told Give Me Sport.
Southampton currently sit 3rd in the Championship table. Russell Martin’s side are bearing down on Ipswich Town and the Saints have a top two spot well in their sights.
The Championship top six race is tight, but Southampton appear to be very comfortable at the moment and a top six finish seems like the absolute minimum they will achieve this season.
Walker-Peters, 26, has made 27 Championship appearances this season for the Saints, contributing to four goals from defence.
He moved to the south coast from Tottenham Hotspur and had a few seasons in the Premier League before Southampton’s relegation last season.
Now, speaking to Give Me Sport, journalist Crook has said he doesn’t see the fullback signing a new deal on the south coast and Chelsea could rival West Ham in the race to sign him. He said:
“When it comes to Walker-Peters, there is no sign of him signing a new contract. I think they thought there would be more Premier League interest than there was in the summer. They didn’t get a single bid.
“I mentioned West Ham being interested a few weeks ago because they are definitely looking for right-back cover. Even Chelsea could come into it, with Reece James’ injury problems.
“He can play at right and left-back, which would be ideal with Ben Chilwell spending time on the sidelines. It wouldn’t surprise me if somebody tries to get Walker-Peters before the end of the window.”
No cause for concern
Southampton did well in the summer, they lost a few key players as every relegated side does but they used the money well and they’re in a position where it seems promotion is a real probability.
Martin has done well to turn his side’s fortunes around after a shaky start to proceedings and with them sitting just three points outside the automatic promotion spots fans should be optimistic about their chances.
The 26-year-old Walker-Peters has had a solid time at the Saints, but if he is to leave then the club should be backed to get a decent deal and replace him adequately.
It will be interesting to see if there’s any movement on that front between now and deadline day on January 31st.
Up next for Southampton is a trip to Wales to face Swansea City in the early kick off this Saturday.