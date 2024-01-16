Wrexham currently sit 2nd in the League Two table. The newly-promoted side are one of the favourites to finish inside the top three this season and make it back-to-back promotions in a few months time.

However, there is a long way to go and things can change quickly. Mansfield are only two points behind, Barrow are only three points behind, whilst Crewe Alexandra are five.

But, Wrexham have only lost one of their last seven league outings and it’s that sort of form which makes it hard to imagine them not going up this season.

Parkinson has addressed his sides lack of business this month and insists he would rather wait for the right option, than panic buy anyone. Speaking to the Leader, he said:

“If you look at the Elliot Lee signing a couple of summers ago, we tried to get Elliot early in the summer and it didn’t quite happen.

“The summer dragged on and we had the chance to sign other players in that position to take up the budget we wanted to spend on Elliot.

“It is competitive business when you are trying to sign players.

“There is always talk out there that everybody has got no money but when we go and try and sign players, everyone says ‘we don’t need any money, we don’t need to sell anybody’.

“It is hard to wrestle players away but we have done it really well in the past with the players we have brought into the club and I think all the supporters can see the calibre of the squad we are developing.”

A trusted approach

Fans have no real reason to be worried given their club’s quick rise up the football pyramid. Wrexham clearly know what they’re doing in each transfer window and they have the budget to more than match, if not better, those around them.

Parkinson is also an incredibly experienced head at this level and despite not getting out of the National League at the first time of asking, it may well be a different case for League Two.

Wrexham’s squad is evidently more than capable of earning promotion this season, and the fact they are potentially looking to add to that shows no sign of complacency heading into what will be a tough and testing few months for the club.

Up next for Parkinson’s side is a home clash against Newport County this weekend.