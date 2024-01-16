Forest Green Rovers have taken a look at the youngster on trial but have decided against bringing him in for the remainder of the League Two season.

Williams, 20, has been on the books at Fulham since 2019.

Football Insider claim he has been on trial with Troy Deeney’s side recently along with ex-Rangers winger Josh McPake. However, the Gloucestershire outfit will not be signing either this winter.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Forest Green Rovers snub Fulham defender

Forest Green will have to look elsewhere for defensive reinforcements following their decision not to bring in Williams.

Deeney is currently in his first transfer window in charge and he will be eager to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad with some signings over the next couple of weeks before the window shuts.

Williams is out of contract at Fulham at the end of this campaign and is due to leave Craven Cottage in the summer as things stand.

A temporary switch to Forest Green would have been a sensible move for him to get some experience under his belt in the Football League. However, it wasn’t to be and the Cottagers will need to find him an alternative home.

He played for Port Talbot and Newport County before moving down south when the Whites came calling for his signature nearly five years ago now.

Williams is yet to play for Fulham’s senior team but has been a regular for their Under-21’s over recent times.

Forest Green are back in action this evening with a tricky away trip to face promotion chasing Mansfield Town at Field Mill.