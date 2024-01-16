, Forest Green Rovers boss contacts Leicester City and Burnley over potential recruits

Forest Green Rovers are looking to bring in some reinforcements to their squad between now and the end of the transfer window.

The Gloucestershire outfit are currently sat in bottom of the Football League as they stare down the barrel of a potential relegation to non-league.

The Telegraph report Deeney has used his contacts with Vincent Kompany at Burnley and Robert Huth (loans manager) at Leicester to ask about players this month.

Forest Green Rovers eyeing additions

Forest Green are in need of some more quality in their ranks and they are currently seven points from safety.

They have won only four of their opening 26 games of this season and are the lowest scorers in League Two.

Deeney was appointed as manager in December following Dave Vince’s decision to part company with David Horseman and he has a tough job on his hands.

The former Watford and Birmingham City striker moved to New Lawn as a player last summer and scored four goals in 18 appearances before stepping into the dugout.

He has delved into the market recently to bring in midfielder Alex Gorrin from Oxford United and goalkeeper Tommy Simkin on loan from Stoke City and could now be considering swoops for players from Leicester and Burnley to further bolster his ranks.

Forest Green are back in action this evening with a tricky away trip to Field Mill to face promotion chasing Mansfield Town. They then face Gillingham at Priestfield at the weekend as they look to hit some form.