Charlton Athletic have seen midfielder George Dobson become an influential figure at The Valley since his arrival in the summer of 2021.

Charlton Athletic gave Dobson a chance after a challenging time with Sunderland. He’d struggled to kick on with the Black Cats after making a name for himself with AFC Wimbledon and with the Addicks, he’s arguably been their best player over the last two-and-a-half years.

Question marks surround his future though. The club captain’s deal expires at the end of this season and two offers have not been signed, and an unnamed club from Hungary are now keen on a deal, as per the South London Press.

Dobson may not have been at his usual best in this tough season for Charlton Athletic. However, he’s an influential figure and would be a tough player to replace, though the Addicks may have already signed their ideal successor in the form of Conor Coventry.

Charlton Athletic’s new midfield star

It must be stressed, this judgement is not based off of Coventry’s 14-minute debut for Charlton Athletic against Peterborough United. In terms of profile, position, room to develop and football upbringing, there are similarities to draw though.

Both are well-rounded midfielders who offer an energetic presence in the middle of the park. Like Dobson did, Coventry arrives with time to develop and maximise his potential after some game time challenges previously as well. The current Addicks captain also spent time in West Ham’s academy alongside his valuable spells with Arsenal and Sparta Rotterdam.

Coventry also has leadership pedigree to his name, something that could prove valuable if Dobson’s future does lie away from the League One club. One of the pros of his extensive career with West Ham’s U21s is that he captained them on numerous occasions, also donning the armband in half of his 28 games for the Republic of Ireland U21s.

While those came in youth football, it shows the Charlton Athletic new boy’s willingness to be a leader and a standard bearer, something that could be key for him as he finally looks to prove himself in the senior game week in, week out.

Of course, in an ideal world, Dobson pens a new deal and he remains. A midfield including both him and Coventry could prove fantastic for Michael Appleton and the Addicks. However, if the skipper doesn’t sign a new contract and ends up moving on, their new midfield addition can definitely take up the spot left by him.