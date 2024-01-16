Charlton Athletic and Oxford United have had bids for Cheltenham Town striker Will Goodwin rejected, as per Jon Palmer.

Charlton Athletic sit 13th in the League One table. The Addicks look set for another mid-table finish this year without ever really threatening the top teams in the divison.

Oxford United are 5th in League One and they will be looking to add to their squad in a bid to maintain their good form and finish inside the top six. Meanwhile, Cheltenham Town are down in 22nd. They currently sit three points off safety and whilst it’s all still to play for, the recent news linking Goodwin away isn’t a good sign.

Reports broke yesterday linking striker Goodwin to several League One clubs and now it seems two bids have been rejected already.

Palmer claims both the Addicks and the U’s have seen their opening offers turned down with no word on whether an improved bid will be submitted.

Bids for Will Goodwin from both Oxford United and Charlton Athletic have been rejected by Cheltenham Town #ctfc — Jon Palmer (@JonPalmerSport) January 16, 2024

Holding out for more

Goodwin, 21, has six goals and two assists in 16 League One outings so far this season. The youngster didn’t manage any goal contributions across his 12 third tier games last season, and he has now evidently settled nicely into life in the Football League.

A player like Goodwin is crucial for any team to have, but he’s vital to a relegation-threatened side like Cheltenham Town.

If he is to leave this month Cheltenham Town must demand as much money as possible and have a solid replacement lined up to bring in before the January window closes in two weeks time.

It will be very interesting to see how this one goes and the outcome of this could hugely impact Cheltenham Town’s chances of survival this season.