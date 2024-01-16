Cardiff City may be down in 13th as things stand but they are just three points off a place in the top six after 27 games played. With just a small gap between themselves and a place in the play-offs, manager Erol Bulut will be looking at the January transfer window as the perfect opportunity to bridge that gap.

According to TEAMtalk, one player they have identified as a potential loan signing this month is Luton Town defender Ryan Giles. The 23-year-old spent the first-half of the 2021/22 campaign on loan at Cardiff City, registering nine assists before being recalled by parent club Wolves.

Since making the switch to Luton Town this summer he has started just five times. His lack of playing time is believed to have alerted several Championship clubs, although Cardiff City are the only ones named. However, the report does go on to state that the Hatters would prefer Giles not to leave this window.

A great addition

If Cardiff City could get a short-term loan deal over the line for Giles this would seriously improve their play-off hopes. He has proven his ability in the Championship with Cardiff City and Middlesbrough most notably and so would be an improvement on what is already at Bulut’s disposal.

His versatility is a huge bonus. Given he can play as a left-back, as a left wing-back and on the left-wing he can have a big impact for Cardiff City wherever they deploy him. His assist record from left-back is impressive and so will be a weapon for the Bluebirds if a deal is done.

But as the report states, Luton Town will not want to show Giles the exit door as it could weaken their options ahead of a likely relegation battle between now and the end of the season. This could prove to be a sticking point for any Championship suitors.