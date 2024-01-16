‘Can see an upset here’ – Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest prediction ahead of the FA Cup clash on Wednesday night.

Blackpool and Nottingham Forest played out a 2-2 draw earlier this month to set up a third round replay at Bloomfield Road. The Tangerines scored twice in two minutes to go 2-0 up after 27 minutes but goals from Nicolas Dominguez and Morgan Gibbs-White levelled the scores.

Neil Critchley’s side come into the game in fantastic home form. Across all competitions they’ve won seven in a row at home, four of which have been in League One. They remain outside the play-offs though, sitting 8th in the League One table.

Nottingham Forest meanwhile haven’t been in action since their first tie with Blackpool. All games under Nuno’s management have been fairly high-scoring, seeing 16 goals in his four games (nine for, seven against).

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Nottingham Forest have had plenty of time to prepare for this game and as the Premier League team, they really should be winning this. However, I really can see an upset here.

“Of course Blackpool shocked Forest at home in the third round last year, although that’s not the main reason I’m backing the hosts. Blackpool are in fantastic home form and I can really see them maintaining that run with a huge win.

“It would be silly to write off Forest, but I’m backing Blackpool to win 2-1.”

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest prediction: 2-1

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Nottingham Forest are now under the management of Nuno and he has had a decent start to life at the helm.

“Forest have been surrounded with some off-field issues this week and that may slightly distract their camp heading into a game which they really don’t need.

“Blackpool were unlucky to not win the last outing between the sides. A two goal lead should really be held onto, but that will give them lots of confidence heading into this one.

“I think it’ll be tight, and the hosts could definitely take it. But, I’ll back the Premier League side here. Comfortable, but not spectacular.”

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest prediction: 0-2