The72’s writers offer their Bristol Rovers vs Norwich City ahead of the FA Cup clash on Wednesday evening.

Bristol Rovers come into this one sitting 11th in the League One table. The Gas are on an inconsistent run of form in League One, but they have forced a replay in the FA Cup third round against a side in the division above and that isn’t a bad sign at all. They now have the home advantage and will be hoping to progress following a run of two league defeats in a row.

Norwich City have fell off slightly in the Championship. They are 11th in the Championship table, but David Wagner’s side are only two points outside the top six. The Canaries won’t have this game as a priority, but they will see it as one they can win.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Bristol Rovers will take this one more seriously I think. The League One outfit will have their work cut out for them here, however they may capitalise on Norwich City’s league focus.

“Wagner may opt to rotate here in order to prioritise getting his side into the Championship’s play-off spots. However, even with rotation many would still expect the Championship side to win this one.

“The Gas need to stay in the game as long as possible and I think the longer it stays level, the more chance they have of stealing it late on, or failing that on penalties. This one will be tight like the initial fixture, and I love an upset, but I struggle to see past anything other than a Norwich City win.”

Bristol Rovers vs Norwich City prediction: 1-2

[freshpress-quiz id=”307124

James Ray

“I’m anticipating an upset in this one. Bristol City are a tough side to beat at home and with Norwich in inconsistent form, they’re there to be beaten.

“There’s no hiding that the visitors have the advantage in terms of quality in the starting XI and throughout the squad. If the going gets tough at the Mem, they’ll have players that they can call upon to make an impact against a lower league side, but with such unconvincing form, I think the Gas can get at them.

“Norwich will be favourites of course, and they should win. However, I’m going for an upset inside 90 minutes.”

Bristol Rovers vs Norwich City prediction: 2-1