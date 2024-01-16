Brentford have joined Tottenham Hotspur amongst the clubs interested in Norwich City star Jonathan Rowe, as per Lyall Thomas.

Brentford sit 16th in the Premier League table as things stand and are on a dismal run of five straight defeats in the top flight. Thomas Frank’s side are only three points outside the relegation zone, but the Bees will be confident they can turn it around and stay in the division another year.

Norwich City are 11th in the Championship table. David Wagner’s side are only two points outside the top six, but they will need to improve if they are to finish inside the play-offs this season. The current Championship standings show around nine sides with a realistic chance of top six, and at the moment only one spot to play for, given West Brom’s little cushion.

Rowe, 20, has been a star for the Canaries this season. 13 goal contributions in 25 second tier outings have helped Wagner’s side stay in touch with the top six since the start of the season, and it’s no surprise he is drumming up interest.

Spurs were linked with him earlier today and now Brentford are the latest Premier League side said to be interested in a deal for the winger.

A fight to keep

Norwich City may be fighting a losing battle here. If Rowe doesn’t leave this month then it’s hard to imagine him still at the club come next season.

The winger has a lot of potential and the current England u21 international is seemingly on the brink of a big move.

Brentford may be able to offer him more game time in the short-term. Spurs are doing very well currently and when everyone is fit Rowe wouldn’t currently start in their strongest side and that may be something for him to consider if a decision is put in front of him.

But, for the time being he will be focussed on helping Norwich City close the gap to the top six and that may start this weekend.

Up next for the Canaries is a FA Cup third round replay against Bristol Rovers tonight. Followed by a huge home clash against West Brom on Saturday. A win for Wagner’s side would close the gap to the Baggies to just four points.