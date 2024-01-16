Blackpool are keen on Blackburn Rovers striker Niall Ennis, as detailed in a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Blackpool have joined the race to land the Championship man on loan before the end of the transfer window.

Ennis, 24, is said to be on the radar of Charlton Athletic, Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page.

In this latest update regarding his situation by the Lancashire Telegraph, the Seasiders are also said to be interested in luring him down to League One this winter.

Blackpool join striker chase

Ennis would give Blackpool more competition and depth up top if they were able to bring him to Bloomfield Road for the remainder of this season.

Blackburn landed him last summer following the expiration of his contract at Plymouth Argyle but he has struggled to make an impact at Ewood Park so far. He has made 13 appearances in all competitions for the Lancashire outfit and has chipped in with a single goal.

Ennis rose up through the academy at Wolves and went on to play once for their first-team as a youngster. He had loan spells away from Molinuex at Shrewsbury Town, Doncaster Rovers and Burton Albion to get some experience under his belt before leaving on a permanent basis in January 2021 for the Pilgrims.

The ex-England youth international was a hit during his time at Home Park and scored 29 goals in 140 outings, helping them gain promotion to the second tier last term.

Ennis’ stint at Blackburn hasn’t worked out yet and a temporary exit this month would help him find his shooting boots again.

Blackpool have been mentioned as a potential suitor but would need to see off competition from the likes of Charlton, Barnsley and Bolton.