Hull City, Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City are interested in Barnsley striker Devante Cole, according to Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 15.01.24, 18:45).

Barnsley could face a battle to keep hold of the attacker between now and the end of the transfer window.

Cole, 28, has scored 15 goals for the League One side in all competitions during the first-half of this season.

Sky Sports claim Hull, Huddersfield and Cardiff are keeping tabs on him ahead of a potential swoop this winter.

Hull City, Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City eye Barnsley man

Barnsley signed Cole back in 2021 and he has since become a key player for the South Yorkshire outfit. He chipped in with 16 goals altogether in the last campaign to help them reach the play-off final.

The Cheshire-born man is out of contract at the end of this term and is due to become a free agent in June as things stand. The Tykes risk losing him for free if they don’t cash in on him this month, assuming he doesn’t pen a new deal anytime soon.

Cole is an experienced player who has racked up just under 350 appearances in his career to date. He has played for the likes of Manchester City, MK Dons, Bradford City, Fleetwood Town, Wigan Athletic, Burton Albion, Doncaster Rovers and Motherwell in the past.

He has proved himself in the third tier over the past year-and-a-half at Barnsley and may now be ready to make the step up a division as well.

Hull could do with another forward with Liam Delap out injured. They signed Billy Sharp last month but if injuries were to strike him or Aaron Connolly they would be left short as they eye a place in the play-offs.