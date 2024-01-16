QPR have had a challenging season and in the New Year, things haven’t got any easier in their bid to stave off relegation to League One.

QPR have gone winless in their last seven Championship games, losing five of those. They looked to have taken some positive strides forward under Marti Cifuentes but their deep-rooted issues are proving hard to resolve, and relegation is a real possibility.

The Rs are 23rd in the table, five points from safety. There’s still time to salvage their second-tier status of course, but new signings are needed.

None have been made yet, but a few names were linked last week. Darko Gyabi, Leeds United’s tall and talented central midfielder, was one player said to be on the radar at QPR, but he has moved to Plymouth Argyle on loan until the end of the season, reuniting with former England coach Ian Foster.

Gyabi wasn’t the only promising midfielder linked with a West London switch last week though. QPR, Huddersfield Town and Portsmouth are all loan admirers of Brentford’s Myles Peart-Harris, while Sheffield Wednesday had been linked in a separate report from The Star.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has been in and around Thomas Frank’s first-team in recent months after managing six goals and four assists in 47 games for loan club Forest Green Rovers in League One last season.

Elsewhere, two strikers who QPR fans will be familiar with were linked.

Rodrigo Muniz has been mentioned as a target at Loftus Road before and Darren Witcoop says enquiries have been made again. He has interest from his homeland Brazil and Championship rivals Bristol City though.

Last but not least, former QPR striker Chris Martin was linked with a return (The Mirror, Transfer News Live, 10.01.24, 10:43). After nine goals in 17 League One games for Bristol Rovers, his short-term deal with the club ends later this month and his situation has piqued interests, it is claimed.