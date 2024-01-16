Leicester City are looking into the transfer market to help solidify their position as the division’s best in the hopes of securing promotion in just a few months time.

Leicester City have identified Stefano Sensi as a potential target, ambitiously plotting a move for the Inter Milan midfielder in recent weeks. The 28-year-old is out of favour at the San Siro and the Championship side are hoping to secure a deal.

However, according to Italian publication TUTTO mercato WEB, the Foxes are yet to submit an offer and Inter Milan are looking to sell, leaving the player in limbo. Leicester City will look at alternatives if a switch to the King Power cannot be finalised.

Here are three central midfielders that Enzo Maresca’s side should consider with uncertainty around the Sensi deal…

Sasa Lukic

The 42-cap Serbia international has played 12 times for Fulham this season, but only four of those have been starts, and three of those were the opening three games of the season, showing he is down the pecking order as things stand.

He has found playing time hard to come by, and with Leicester City targeting an experienced midfielder, Sasa Lukic could be available on a short-term loan until the end of the season to get them over the line or even look for a permanent exit this month with Leicester City a promising destination.

Jairo Riedewald

Four appearances and just two starts for Crystal Palace mean Jairo Riedewald could be another who is looking for an exit due to a lack of playing time. The 27-year-old could make a step down to the Championship to get some valuable minutes and Leicester City could provide a strong solution.

Given the Foxes are in a position to get promotion not only is Riedewald likely to get game time at the King Power should he make a switch, but a Premier League return beckons and so it could provide him an opportunity to prove himself in the top tier given he hasn’t been given much of a chance at Palace.

Jakub Moder

A third and final Premier League midfielder who could be a solid alternative to Sensi would be Brighton and Hove Albion’s Jakub Moder. The 24-year-old often plays the role more associated with a creative central midfielder, and he can even play out wide on the left to provide cover.

An injury has kept him out of action for the majority of the campaign but has started to be re-integrated back into the squad and so could be sent out on loan with Leicester City potential beneficiaries.