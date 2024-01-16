Forest Green Rovers are hoping to utilise the loan market to bring players in this January in the hopes of progressing up the table and away from the relegation zone.

Forest Green Rovers currently sit rock bottom of the League Two table and are nine points from safety. In a bid to save the club from non-league oblivion manager Troy Deeney is planning on dipping into the loan market according to The Telegraph.

They have reportedly made contact with both Premier League side Burnley and Championship outfit Leicester City, in a view to securing potential loan signings. Here are three players Forest Green Rovers could target from the Foxes…

Wanya Marcal

The 21-year-old enjoyed a run of two starts back-to-back for Leicester City at the start of the campaign, scoring on his second start. However, since then Wanya Marcal has been limited to just one minute of senior football. Instead he has been a consistent performer for the academy set-up.

He can play both on the left wing and right wing and can is direct and creative, often scoring or assisting in the development squad. He could be a strong loan signing if Forest Green Rovers could secure a short-term deal.

Tawanda Maswanhise

An England youth international who has featured on the Leicester City bench three times in the Championship and made an appearance in the FA Cup against Millwall earlier this month. Tawanda Maswanhise can play on either wing, as well as through the middle as a central striker.

He has heaps of potential and a move to League Two would help him further his career and his game by playing at a senior level. Forest Green Rovers could benefit from a player with his exuberance and rawness.

Ben Nelson

The priority for Forest Green Rovers should be attacking signings given their lack of firepower and being the second-lowest scorers in League Two. Their defensive record has been slightly better with six sides conceding the same or more than them.

If they are looking for defensive reinforcements, Ben Nelson could be their man. The 19-year-old is a regular in the development squad and was rewarded for his performances with a call-up to the senior side, making his Championship debut last month. He could be sent out on loan this month and Forest Green Rovers could be an ideal destination.