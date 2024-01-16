Watford were in pursuit of a loan deal for Udinese’s Antonio Tikvic, but their hopes of bringing him in have been brought to an end.

Watford’s interest in a loan was first shared by The Athletic and in a fresh update from the same outlet, it is highlighted that he has already played for two teams this season. FIFA rules sanction him from playing for a third, ruling out a new loan for Tikvic.

It means the Championship side will have to look elsewhere in their search for a centre-back. Here, we put forward three options worth considering…

Scott McKenna – Nottingham Forest

McKenna has been in a tough position at Nottingham Forest this season. He’s barely been selected and only made the bench for theFA Cup game against Blackpool and Championship clubs will surely be taking notice.

As another left-footed centre-back, he’s perhaps the ideal candidate. The fact his deal is up in the summer means there could be scope for a permanent agreement if he performs well for Watford too.

Filip Benkovic – Udinese (on loan at Trabzonspor)

The fact Benkovic is out on loan with an option to buy in his deal may make this one tricky. However, to do a favour for their sister club again, Udinese could line up their Croatian centre-back with a move to Watford instead.

The 26-year-old is a strong presence at the heart of the defence and given the link between the two clubs, it could be one worth looking into.

Andrew Omobamidele – Nottingham Forest

Suggesting two players from the same club may seem a little easy, but there is room for clubs to really take advantage of some situations at Nottingham Forest. Andrew Omobamidele joined in the summer after starring for Norwich City but since then, he’s barely played.

The two-club limit FIFA implements wouldn’t apply here either, as Omobamidele hasn’t even made his competitive debut for Forest yet. On a loan, he would be a fantastic signing for Watford.