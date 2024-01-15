Sunderland are in need of reinforcements this month, but it has been a quiet first half to the January window.

Sunderland have narrowly slipped out of the Championship’s top six and now sit 7th in the second tier. Michael Beale’s side lost again last weekend, this time a 2-1 defeat to top two hopefuls Ipswich Town.

The Black Cats may be in the conversation for a top six finish, but as time goes on there appears to be more and more question marks raised over whether the squad is capable of achieving another top six finish.

That, partnered with Beale’s poor start to his tenure, means some fans are beginning to grow unsettled.

A more recent link is that to Luton Town’s John McAtee. Sunderland were alongside Ipswich Town and Cardiff City as clubs named in the report who are interested in bringing the midfielder to their club this month. Whilst at Barnsley this season he has managed 12 goal contributions whilst playing as a striker or just in behind and it seems he may well be on the move to the Championship now.

Jack Clarke has been the biggest talking point of Sunderland’s window so far. Several Premier League clubs have been credited with interest, however it is West Ham who appear to have the most credible and long-standing interest at the moment. The Hammers were thought to be preparing an opening bid for the Sunderland star. Sky Sports’ north east reporter Keith Downie claimed a move away for Clarke is more likely in the summer, but it would take a minimum of £20million for Sunderland to accept.

Another Sunderland man who has impressed those in the league above is goalkeeper Anthony Patterson. The academy graduate is subject to interest from Liverpool with Jurgen Klopp eyeing up the 23-year-old as a potential replacement to Allison. Alan Nixon does claim a move for Patterson is more likely in the summer, but he didn’t rule out a January departure.

The Black Cats have been linked with Hammarby defender Nathaniel Adjei and the Swedish club rejected bids for their man last week. The report doesn’t confirm which club made the bids, but Adjei has been linked with Coventry City, Sunderland, Rangers, Leeds United and Middlesbrough this month. A report from Belgium claims a deal would cost around £4million for the 21-year-old centre back.

Finally, Sunderland are one of a few clubs to have held preliminary talks with Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore. Sunderland were said to be leading the race for Moore when reports first broke, but it has since gone a bit quiet with the Cherries and the experienced striker evidently weighing up the best options this month. Cardiff City, Norwich City and Ipswich Town are two more second tier sides who have Moore on their radar. Sunderland need a striker this month, but clearly face strong competition in the race for the 31-year-old.