Sunderland sit 7th in the Championship table as things stand with Michael Beale’s men falling outside of the division’s top six following their most recent defeat to Ipswich Town.

The Black Cats haven’t had the most proactive January window as of yet, but there is still time for that to change with many fans thinking the club need some new additions if they want to finish inside the top six of the Championship this year.

Clarke, 23, has 13 goals and two assists in 27 second tier games so far this season and has been on West Ham’s radar for sometime now. The Hammers were reportedly preparing an opening bid last week and now an update has emerged on the situation.

The Sunderland Echo are reporting Clarke remains happy at Sunderland and won’t force a move this month. However, contract talks are at an impasse still and Sunderland won’t raise their offer to meet the demands set by Clarke’s representatives, who also won’t lower their asking price.

It’s believed he will remain at Sunderland past this month, but a big offer may force Sunderland’s hand.

Only heading one way

As things stand it’s very hard to imagine Clarke being a Sunderland player next season.

He may see out the 2023/24 campaign in the north east, but beyond that it appears as if a move away is inevitable unless Sunderland achieve promotion and whilst that looks unlikely, even then it’s not guaranteed.

The Black Cats simply can’t compete with other second tier and top flight clubs when offering wages to players and that does make it harder for them in the transfer windows.

Clarke has been the catalyst to most things Sunderland have done good this season and up next is a home clash against Hull City this Friday night.