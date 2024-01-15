Charlton Athletic have the chance to bring in some more reinforcements before the end of the window.

Charlton Athletic are currently sat in 13th place in the League One and are 16 points off the play-offs.

They were beaten 2-1 at home by Peterborough United over the weekend.

The Addicks have been trying to sign Jonson Clarke-Harris from their last opponents. In this latest update regarding his situation, London News Online report a deal is looking unlikely at this stage.

Michael Appleton’s side are believed to be interested a swoop for Blackburn Rovers attacker Niall Ennis. According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, they are admirers of the former Plymouth Argyle man along with third tier rivals Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers.

Charlton have been linked with Hull City midfielder Greg Docherty. However, HullLive say the Tigers are not keen on losing him this month with Jean Michael Seri and Adama Traore away at AFCON at the moment.

The Addicks are said to be one of a few clubs in the frame to sign Burton Albion forward Cole Stockton this month. Journalist Nixon has claimed on Patreon that they like him along with Stevenage and Oldham Athletic.

Stockton, 29, joined the Brewers last summer following the end of his deal at Morecambe but has struggled to make an impact at the Pirelli Stadium.

The Star have cleared up confusion regarding Tyreeq Bakinson‘s contract situation at Sheffield Wednesday. Charlton’s new recruit still has another year left at Hillsborough running until 2025.

The Addicks may cut ties with Scott Fraser before the end of the month, as per London News Online. The Scotsman scored nine goals last term and has been a regular in this campaign as well.