Sunderland, West Brom and Everton have all been monitoring Divin Mubama’s situation at West Ham, as per The Mail’s transfer confidential.

Sunderland and West Brom are among the numerous Championship sides in the market for a striker this month. It seems it’s pretty slim pickings in terms of the options available too, especially given how many teams want a new no.9.

The Black Cats have been crying out for a talisman for some time now but risks taken on lesser known, promising forwards haven’t worked. It has been a point of contention among fans but has yet to been addressed.

Now, both Sunderland and West Brom have been linked with a new name. The Mail’s transfer confidential states that the second-tier pair are among those to have monitored West Ham youngster Divin Mubama, who sees his Hammers deal expire in the summer.

Everton are also keeping tabs on the 19-year-old, who has 16 first-team appearances to his name.

A promising talent

Mubama holds an impressive goalscoring record in youth football and has a goal and an assist to his name in his 16 West Ham appearances. The vast majority of those have been as a substitute but with careful coaching a solid game time, he could be a really bright player in the years to come.

For Sunderland fans, there might be a reservation over moving for another promising striker with an unproven senior record. However, he certainly fits their recruitment profile and if he’s out of contract at the end of the season, it could be a bit of a bargain.

A finance-friendly deal will certainly appeal to West Brom too as they look to add to their striking ranks without breaking the bank. Everton’s interest could present an obstacle for the Championship pair though as Mubama is a Premier League standard prospect, so he could prefer to stay in the top-flight if the chance arises.

Time will tell just how the matter pans out though, with Mubama certainly not short of options.