Stockport County returned to winning ways over the weekend after beating Walsall 2-1.

Stockport County are top of the League Two table as they eye promotion to League One.

Dave Challinor’s side are two points clear ahead of Wrexham at the summit.

The Hatters are said to be keen on a swoop for Warrington Rylands striker Adama Sidebeh. According to reporter Pete O’Rourke on X, they are admirers of the non-league ace along with Blackpool, Port Vale, Altrincham and AFC Fylde.

Sidebeh has scored 15 goals in the Northern Premier League during the first-half of this season and his current club will face a battle to keep hold of him this winter.

Stockport have been linked with Reading midfielder Charlie Savage. In this latest update regarding his situation, the Royals’ boss Ruben Selles has said, as per a report by the Reading Chronicle: “Charlie, as any other player, I want to stay and perform.

“I think it has been a really difficult time for us but now we have a way we want to play and connections, the last thing I want to do is lose players. I cannot control if we lose players because of financial situations, but I think players like Charlie are very important for us and I would like to keep him with me.”

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Newcastle United have brought Joe White into first-team training amid interest from the Hatters and Crewe Alexandra, as per a report by the Shields Gazette. He is back with the Toon Army now and they have a decision to make regarding what to do with him next before the end of the month.

Stockport have sold defender Joe Lewis to AFC Wimbledon on a permanent. However, they have recalled Conor Lemonheigh-Evans from his loan with the Dons.

Ex-Fleetwood Town defender Sam Bird, who was brought to Edgeley Park last year, has now left to join Scottish club Stirling Albion.