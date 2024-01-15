Bristol City are sat in 14th place in the Championship table and are four points off the play-offs.

Bristol City have the chance to bring in some more signings before the end of the transfer window.

They were beaten 2-0 away at Preston North End last time out after Will Keane scored twice.

The Robins are poised to sign Burnley attacking midfielder Scott Twine on loan with an option to buy in the summer, as per a report by BristolLive. The 24-year-old, who has played for Swindon Town and MK Dons in the past, has spent the first-half of this season with Hull City.

He played 25 games for the Tigers in all competitions and scored four goals but is now set for a change of scene this winter.

Bristol City left-back Cameron Pring has been linked with a move to Rangers. According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon, the Glasgow giants are keen on luring the Cheltenham-born man up to Scotland.

Pring, 25, has been on the books at Ashton Gate since 2016 and broke into the first-team in 2021. He has since made 98 appearances in all competitions, finding the net twice.

Liam Manning’s side are believed to be interested in Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz along with fellow second tier outfit QPR. As per reporter Darren Witcoop on X, the Brazilian is on their radar. He spent time on loan at Middlesbrough last year to get some game time.

The Mirror claim Bristol City are keeping tabs on Chris Martin‘s situation with rivals Bristol Rovers. He played for the Robins from 2020 until last year and scored 17 goals in 95 outings and his future at the Memorial Ground is up in the air at this moment in time.