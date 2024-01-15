Barnsley are sat in 6th place in the League One table as they eye a return to the Championship.

Barnsley have the chance to bolster their ranks before the end of the January transfer window.

They won 2-1 at home to Bristol Rovers over the weekend after goals by Devante Cole and Corey O’Keefe.

The Tykes have been linked with a swoop for Blackburn Rovers striker Niall Ennis before the end of the month. According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, they are admirers of the attacker along with League One rivals Charlton Athletic and Bolton Wanderers.

Ennis moved to Ewood Park last summer following the expiration of his contract at Plymouth Argyle. However, he has struggled for game time in Lancashire.

According to HITC, Barnsley loan man John McAtee is wanted by Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle and Cardiff City. He has been a hit on loan in South Yorkshire during the first-half of this season and has scored nine goals.

The 24-year-old, who is from Salford, joined his parent club in 2022 after catching the eye at Grimsby Town. He is due to spend the whole campaign at Oakwell.

Neill Collins’ side have completed the signing of defender Donovan Pines. The centre-back has penned a deal until 2025.

The USA international has spent the past four years on the books at DC United and was managed by Wayne Rooney last year. He played 86 times for the MLS outfit.

Barnsley have handed Vimal Yoganathan his first professional contract. The 17-year-old is being tipped for a bright future in the game. Reporter Will Unwin claimed on X last month that Wolves, Soouthampton, Brentford and AFC Bournemouth were admirers of him.