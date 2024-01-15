Ipswich Town are in the market for new recruits this month and over the last week, plenty of fresh transfer speculation emerged.

Ipswich Town, currently 2nd in the Championship table, have had a tough few weeks with injury problems and challenging fixtures. They got back to winning ways with a win over Sunderland at the weekend though.

Last week was one full of fresh rumours, much of them regarding strikers. George Hirst’s injury and Dane Scarlett’s recall means new recruits are needed and a whole host have been linked.

Hertha Berlin forward Derry Scherhant was mentioned as a target by Football Insider. Championship rivals West Brom are also keen. There have also been developments regarding widely sought-after striker Kieffer Moore, with Ipswich Town, Cardiff City and East Anglian foes Norwich City all claimed to have held discussions.

Further, PA reporter Nick Mashiter said on X that the Tractor Boys have seen two bids rejected for Blackburn Rovers’ Sam Gallagher. Those offers came in at £1m and £1.5m, but were to no avail. He adds that Watford’s Mileta Rajovic is another who has been looked at.

The last of the players concretely linked last week is Barnsley loan star John McAtee. Operating as a striker or attacking midfielder, the Luton Town loanee has thoroughly impressed in League One and has interest from Ipswich Town, Sunderland, Cardiff City and Plymouth Argyle as a result.

That doesn’t mark the end of the striker stories though. Town forward Freddie Ladapo has been linked with a move away from Portman Road with Football Insider stating that Charlton Athletic are eyeing a loan move for the 30-year-old as they prioritise a striker signing.

There was one departure confirmed last week, that of popular forward Kyle Edwards. His deal was terminated by mutual consent and he will now continue recovery from injury with recent loan club Oxford United.