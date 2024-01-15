Southampton have agreed a loan deal for Bournemouth midfielder Joe Rothwell, Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam has shared on X.

Southampton suffered a rocky start to their campaign this season but they have rocketed up the league since then. They sit 3rd the Championship table and are three points away from the automatic promotion places.

The winter transfer window is the last chance to make changes to a squad. Now, Mark McAdam says on X that the south coast Championship club are close to add Bournemouth man Rothwell to their ranks.

McAdam says that Southampton ‘have agreed a loan deal’ with Rothwell’s parent club Bournemouth. At the time of posting, the 29-year-old was undergoing his medical.

BREAKING: Southampton have agreed a loan deal with Bournemouth for midfielder Joe Rothwell. Rothwell is currently undergoing his Southampton medical. It’s a straight loan with no option or obligation to buy. #afcb #saintsfc — Mark McAdam (@markmcadamtv) January 14, 2024

Respected transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano supports McAdam’s story. He shared that after the medical a deal is set to be signed Monday (now today).

Rothwell set for the Saints

Rothwell came up through the youth ranks at Manchester United. He left the Premier League big guns in July 2016 on a free transfer move to Oxford United. Further down the line, Rothwell was snapped up by Bournemouth on a free transfer from Blackburn Rovers in 2022.

Predominantly a central midfielder, he can and has filled in on the left and right of midfield. He has made 35 appearances for the Cherries since signing for them. 11 of those appearances have been in this season’s Premier League.

If completed as hoped, it will give Russell Martin’s side a game-ready player with a wealth of Championship experience.

It will also mean that Southampton will be getting a player in Rothwell who can use his Premier League, big-game experience to keep the Saints focused on their promotion charge. He could prove to be a high-quality addition to an already strong outfit, further strengthening their bid to return to the top-flight at the first time of asking.