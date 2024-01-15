Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson has year extension option in his contract, despite many believing his Hillsborough deal expires this summer, as per The Star.

Sheffield Wednesday sit 22nd in the Championship table and despite a poor start, Danny Rohl has instilled a new sense of belief into the club. The Owls looked to be down and out in the early stages of the Championship season, but now survival is a possibility and this month could prove a crucial period for the club’s chances.

One bit of business the Owls have done so far this January is sending 25-year-old Bakinson on loan to Charlton Athletic until the end of the season.

Many thought Bakinson’s contract expired in the summer and therefore this loan move was essentially him putting himself in the shop window ahead of the summer when he would become a free agent. But, new reports suggest that may not be the case.

Bakinson’s Sheffield Wednesday contract actually holds a year extension option and fresh reports state the Owls could trigger that to keep him at the club until 2025.

Decisions to make

The midfielder has made his first appearance for the Addicks since moving on loan this month and in the first half of the season at the Owls he only managed eight second tier outings.

Sheffield Wednesday’s decision will likely rest upon what league they find themselves in come the summer. Rohl clearly hasn’t found a place for him in the Championship, but should he do well in League One for the remainder of the season, he could be a solid option for the Owls should they get relegated this year.

The 25-year-old does have good experience in the third tier having made appearances for several clubs including the Owls and Ipswich Town before that he was quite a regular for Bristol City in the Championship.

In the short-term his focus will be on settling down at The Valley and proving himself in the third tier once again. Charlton Athletic aren’t having a good season at the moment and if he can help turn their results around slightly, he will put himself in a good negotiation position at the end of the season.