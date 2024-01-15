Rotherham United are interested in Wigan Athletic winger Callum Lang, reports Darren Witcoop.

Rotherham United have become the latest team to be linked with a swoop for the League One man this winter.

Lang, 25, is reportedly wanted by Derby County and Portsmouth this month.

In this latest update regarding his situation by The Sunday Mirror reporter Witcoop on X, the Millers are eyeing a potential swoop for him now.

Rotherham United eyeing winger swoop

Lang is a key player for Wigan and they won’t want to lose him. He has made 23 appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this season and has chipped in with two goals and two assists.

He is under contract with the Latics until the summer of 2025 meaning they are under no pressure to cash in on him this month and can wait for the right offer to arrive.

Lang moved to the DW Stadium as a youngster after spending time in the academy at Liverpool and has since risen up through the ranks of the third tier outfit.

He had loan spells away from the North West club at Morecambe, Oldham Athletic, Shrewsbury Town and Motherwell before breaking into the first-team.

The Liverpudlian has since played 143 games altogether to date and has scored 31 and assisted 18. He helped Wigan gain promotion to the Championship in 2018 and 2022.

Rotherham could see him as someone to bolster their attacking options as they look to stay up in the Championship. Their manager Leam Richardson knows him well from managing him during his time with the Latics.

The Millers were beaten 1-0 at home by Stoke City over the weekend and are bottom of the table. They are eight points from safety.