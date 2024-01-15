Reading sit 21st in the League One table and despite being on a run of six league games unbeaten, the Royals are in a dire situation with fans growing more and more unsettled regarding their ownership.

Ruben Selles’ side had their game against Port Vale postponed last weekend after fans stormed the pitch in protest.

Holmes, 23, has only played nine League One games this season, but made 40 Championship outings last time around.

Due to their current situation, several of their players are being linked with a move away. Holmes and Nelson Abbey are set for moves to Kenilworth Road with the former having his medical today.

The long-term impact

Reading are currently just inside the League One relegation zone. Normally, a run of six games without defeat would be a confidence boost and many would believe it was a sign of a club heading in the right direction with survival a real possibility.

However, given the circumstances and the imminent departure of several players, it’s hard to remain optimistic about Selles’ chances of keeping the club in the third tier.

It was only three seasons ago that Reading narrowly missed out on a top six Championship finish, and it now wouldn’t be much of a shock to see them in League Two next season.

Something needs to change at the club, and it remains to be seen whether that change will come soon enough to maintain their League One status this season.

Up next for Reading is an away trip to face Wigan Athletic this weekend.