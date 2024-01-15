Preston North End could loan out Mikey O’Neill again before the end of the transfer window, as detailed in a report by the Lancashire Evening Post.

Preston North End gave him the green light to join Southport on a temporary basis back in September to help him get some more experience under his belt.

O’Neill, 19, scored two goals in 15 games for the National League North side in all competitions but has now returned to Deepdale following the expiration of his deal.

In this latest update regarding his situation by the Lancashire Evening Post, there is a ‘possibility’ he will be shipped out again by the Lilywhites this winter.

Preston North End could sanction player exit

O’Neill would benefit from another loan move away for the remainder of this campaign to get some more senior game time.

His chances of breaking into the first-team under Ryan Lowe are slim at the moment due to the abundance of competition for a place up front.

The Liverpool-born forward is out of contract at the end of this term and is due to become a free agent in June as things stand.

Preston have a big decision to make regarding his long-term future at the club. He has been on the books of the Championship outfit since 2021 and has since risen up through their academy ranks.

The teenager was handed his first professional deal back in 2022 and has since played eight times for the Lilywhites, as well as having other stint away at Grimsby Town last year.

Lowe’s men were in action this past weekend and secured an impressive 2-0 win over Bristol City with Will Keane scoring both goals. They are now only two points off the play-offs.