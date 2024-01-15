, Plymouth Argyle eye 21-cap international on initial loan deal this month

Plymouth Argyle are under new management. Ian Foster is at the helm of the Pilgrims following Steven Schumacher’s switch to Stoke City and he is hoping he will be able to maintain the club’s upward trajectory.

Plymouth Argyle are winless in their last five Championship outings and currently sit 19th in the Championship table.

Loizou, 20, has made 17 league appearances so far this season in Cyprus with the winger having managed six goals and three assists throughout.

His performances have attracted the interest of Plymouth Argyle with reports suggesting they want to sign the youngster on an initial loan deal with the option to make permanent in the summer.

An exciting addition

Loizou has already made 27 international appearances for Cyprus and he has made 151 professional outings already for Omonia Nikosia.

The winger has 36 goal contributions in those games and the stats show he is only getting stronger as the seasons go by.

Signing the 20-year-old would be a risk given his lack of experience, however it’s not one you can blame the Pilgrims for taking.

Loizou clearly has talent and the initial loan deal would remove any sort of risk from the deal as Plymouth Argyle can assess their man before making a decision on whether to make an offer in the summer. That way they can see if he adapts well to life in England and in the second tier.

Foster’s side will likely be fine this season with relegation unlikely as things stand, but he will want to turn their form around and start picking up points soon to ensure their safety in what will be an impressive first year in the division.

Up next for Plymouth Argyle is a home clash against Cardiff City this weekend.