Wigan Athletic are sat in 18th position in the League One table and are two points above the drop zone.

Wigan Athletic have until the end of this month to conclude any bits of transfer business they wish to do.

They drew 1-1 away at Northampton Town over the weekend with striker Josh Magennis on the scoresheet.

The Latics’ winger Callum Lang has been linked with Derby County and Portsmouth in a report by Football Insider. However, Pompey director Richard Hughes has poured cold water on the speculation and has told The News:“Lang is another one that’s news to me, he said.”

“I watched the game last night, I’m sure a lot of people did and I think people were seeing him not featuring for them. I have worked with Callum in the past (at Wigan), he’s a wonderful young man, good footballer, but there is nothing in it at this point.”

Rotherham United have also been mentioned as a potential suitor for Lang. According to reporter Darren Witcoop on X, Leam Richardson is keen on luring him to South Yorkshire this winter.

Shaun Maloney’s side are apparently interested in Ross County playmaker Yan Dhanda along with Hearts. Sky Sports report the former Liverpool and Swansea City man is on their radar with his contract in the Highlands up in June.

In terms of outings, defender James Carragher has left on loan for Inverness Caledonian Thistle. The 21-year-old, who has been on the books at the DW Stadium since 2017, will be looking to get plenty of game time under his belt in the Scottish Championship under the guidance of Duncan Ferguson.

Goalkeeper Sam Tickle has been Wigan’s number one this term and has a bright future ahead of him in the game. Everton are keeping tabs on his progress but may face competition from elsewhere in the Premier League for his signature, as per The Athletic.