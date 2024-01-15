Middlesbrough have somewhat of an injury crisis at the moment and are short in numbers at the back. But with a recent development at Championship rivals Leeds United, there could be an opportunity for a cut-price deal.

Middlesbrough currently have Anfernee Dijksteel, Tommy Smith, Paddy McNair and Darragh Lenihan out injured. Both Smith and Lenihan are out for the season, whilst there is no specific return date for Dijksteel and McNair as of yet.

They have addressed their right-back issue with the loan signing of Leeds United man Luke Ayling, but in the heart of defence Michael Carrick’s side have just three options. Dael Fry, Rav van den Berg and Matt Clarke have been used in rotation but a new arrival should be a priority this January transfer window.

The Whites are set to allow club captain Liam Cooper to leave Elland Road in the summer and have decided against offering him a new deal according to The Athletic. With this in mind Boro should look to pursue a January move for the 32-year-old.

What Cooper adds

Middlesbrough have leaders in their team with the likes of Smith, Lenihan and captain Jonny Howson. But they also have a lot of young players to learn from these more experienced heads. So without Smith and Lenihan in the side, it is up to Howson to carry the responsibility in the dressing room and out on the pitch.

Therefore if Middlesbrough could bring in Cooper on a short-term deal for 18 months or so, it would help some of the youngsters given he has captained Leeds United to a Championship title and captained them in the Premier League too.

It also helps the Teessiders in terms of numbers at the back given their injuries, and to make matters even better, he is not cup tied and so if they were to pursue a deal before their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Chelsea, he could play a part in helping them get to Wembley.