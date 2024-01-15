Leeds United man Luis Sinisterra could still have a future at the club despite leaving on loan, Dean Jones has told Give Me Sport.

Leeds United are hoping to return to Premier League football this season with Daniel Farke’s men eyeing promotion. They currently sit 4th in the Championship table with a slight slump in form allowing Southampton and Ipswich Town to build a cushion behind them.

Farke’s side need a good January window if they are to earn promotion this season and one man who hasn’t been at Elland Road this season is winger Sinisterra.

The 24-year-old joined Bournemouth on loan in the summer and has since made 12 Premier League appearances, scoring twice and assisting once.

Despite not being present at the club this season, reporter Jones believes the Colombian may still have a future at the club. Speaking to Give Me Sport, he said:

“They’ve got this situation around Sinisterra to deal with because they have still got him on their books. Although he is out on loan, I’m told that he could have a future at Leeds.

“I’ve seen people playing this down because of fallouts that he has had in the past at the club, but I don’t think that matters and Sinisterra is still good enough to have a future at Leeds.