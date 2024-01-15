Leeds United man Luis Sinisterra could still have a future at the club despite leaving on loan, Dean Jones has told Give Me Sport.
Leeds United are hoping to return to Premier League football this season with Daniel Farke’s men eyeing promotion. They currently sit 4th in the Championship table with a slight slump in form allowing Southampton and Ipswich Town to build a cushion behind them.
Farke’s side need a good January window if they are to earn promotion this season and one man who hasn’t been at Elland Road this season is winger Sinisterra.
The 24-year-old joined Bournemouth on loan in the summer and has since made 12 Premier League appearances, scoring twice and assisting once.
Despite not being present at the club this season, reporter Jones believes the Colombian may still have a future at the club. Speaking to Give Me Sport, he said:
“They’ve got this situation around Sinisterra to deal with because they have still got him on their books. Although he is out on loan, I’m told that he could have a future at Leeds.
“I’ve seen people playing this down because of fallouts that he has had in the past at the club, but I don’t think that matters and Sinisterra is still good enough to have a future at Leeds.
“That needs to be cleared up, while they still have Brenden Aaronson as well. Leeds have got lots of big-name situations that need to be cleared up before they can fully commit to signing more creative players.”
An uncertain future
Sinisterra is a very talented player. Before he made the switch to England he was registering very solid numbers in the Eredivisie, but he has since failed to recapture that form.
His future at Elland Road likely depends on which division Leeds United find themselves in come the end of the campaign and as Jones touched on, the club do have several good options in forward areas and they need to find a way to balance those numbers without adding a selection worry.
Leeds United are set for what is going to be a tough few months as they try and push towards the top two, albeit it seems at the moment that their best chance of promotion is via the Championship play-offs this season.
Up next for Farke’s side is a home clash against Preston North End this Sunday.
Bids rejected for defender linked with Leeds United, Sunderland, Coventry City and more