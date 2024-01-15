The72’s writers offer their Birmingham City vs Hull City prediction ahead of the FA Cup clash on Tuesday night.

Birmingham City drew their first match under Tony Mowbray, fighting back late on to snatch a point against Swansea City. The Blues have a lot of work to do, but in the long run, Mowbray seems the ideal fit for the club.

Hull City are on as lump at the moment. They are now 9th in the Championship table having won one of their last five Championship games. In that time they also failed to beat Birmingham City, which has led to this replay and an extra game that Liam Rosenior may see as the perfect opportunity to get back to winning ways.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Mowbray will come good for Birmingham City, I’m sure of that. They are playing the Tigers at the right time here and it may prove an ideal time for Mowbray to pick up his first win at the helm of the club.

“I think the first goal is crucial in this one. Whoever takes it probably takes the game and despite a recent slump, Rosenior’s side are the stronger of the two but I have a feeling Birmingham will snatch this.

“This one will be quite a good battle, but I think it will end in Mowbray’s first win as Blues boss.”

Birmingham City vs Hull City prediction: 2-1

James Ray

“Neither side will be exactly welcoming another game in their already packed schedules. However, I do think Birmingham City will be viewing this as a great opportunity, and it could really help Mowbray as he settles into life at St. Andrew’s.

“It’s a chance for him to maybe try a couple of new players to see if they can force their way into his plans. It’s another opportunity for the home faithful to see the new boss’ playing style too.

“Another midweek game won’t be welcomed by Hull quite the same, but it’s another chance for them to get back to form still. That said though, I do think they’ll taste defeat.”

Birmingham City vs Hull City prediction: 2-1