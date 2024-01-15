Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson has drawn interest from Manchester City and Arsenal, a report from HITC has claimed.

Sunderland academy graduate Patterson has become a vital player since breaking into the Black Cats’ first-team. He caught the eye on loan at Notts County and since then, he’s played 105 times for the Wearside outfit’s first-team, keeping 32 clean sheets in the process.

The 23-year-old has been widely tipped to follow in the footsteps of the club’s former academy star Jordan Pickford and has had interest from the Premier League before. Over the weekend, top-flight giants Liverpool were linked in a Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

Now, fresh claims of further interest from top clubs have emerged. HITC claims that Manchester City and Arsenal both hold an interest in the Sunderland goalkeeper too.

Manchester City are considering changing their backup ‘keeper and Patterson is a shot-stopper ‘they have done their homework on’. Current no.2 Stefan Ortega Moreno has been reliable in goal when needed but the 31-year-old is out of contract in 2025.

Arsenal meanwhile could sell Aaron Ramsdale, which would leave them in need of a new backup for David Raya.

Links with Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal within a matter of days certainly makes for intriguing reading. Patterson is viewed as a top goalkeeper and one who has a Premier League future, and those at the top of the division are taking note.

The chance to join a sizeable club, likely with big wages on offer, could prove hard to turn down. However, a move away from Sunderland was to come to fruition, it could be wiser to prioritise game time. Patterson has been playing on a weekly basis in the Championship and a step up to the top-flight will only aid his development, but only if he’s getting some decent minutes as well.

Sunderland’s interests are certainly protected if bids are made. Patterson is under contract until 2028, so they could get a fairly big fee for his services.