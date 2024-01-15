Leicester City ended the week in a rough way, losing to rivals Coventry City away from home.

Leicester City’s M69 Derby defeat is one that will sting, but it’s one they can’t get too down about. The Foxes remain in a commanding position at the top of the Championship table and some new signings will only help their promotion bid further.

There were some eye-catching names linked with moves to the King Power Stadium over last week too. One link that made headlines was that with Inter Milan midfielder Stefano Sensi.

Gianluca Di Marzio reported that Leicester City were interested in the 28-year-old, who is down the pecking order at the San Siro. Other reports from Italian outlets Gazzetta dello Sport and Tutto Mercato Web have since said (via Football Italia) that Sensi has agreed to join Enzo Maresca’s side, though it remains to be seen if this statement deal can be wrapped up.

Another player linked with the Foxes last week was Sunderland winger Jack Clarke. There has been and continues to be strong links with a Premier League move for the former Leeds United ace but Sunderland’s Championship rivals Leicester City and Southampton also have him on the radar.

There were some further developments regarding a potential exit for goalkeeper Danny Ward too. He had been linked with Sheffield United earlier in the month and speaking on Sky Sports (via Sheffield United News), reporter Rob Dorsett said Ward is keen on a move.

While it could be that Ward heads to Bramall Lane, one player who has returned from the Premier League club is left-back Luke Thomas. After frequent reports of a potential recall, Thomas returned to Leicester City towards the end of last week.

The 22-year-old made 13 appearances for the Blades overall.