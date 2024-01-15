Leeds United will likely not renew Liam Cooper’s contract in the summer, as per The Athletic.

Leeds United sit 4th in the Championship and will be hoping to make an immediate return to Premier League football this season. Daniel Farke’s side are currently comfortably inside the top six spots, and it remains to be seen whether they can mount a serious push to try and dismount Ipswich Town from 2nd in the Championship.

Cooper, 32, has played 12 second tier games so far this season with the experienced centre back struggling with injuries.

The former Chesterfield man made the move to Elland Road in 2014 and has been with the club through thick and thin. He helped them finally return to the top flight and retain that position for a couple of seasons.

However, with his contract expiring in the summer there has been talk he may not be offered a new one, and now it seems a decision has been made with Phil Hay of The Athletic reporting whilst he will stay at the club beyond this month, he won’t be offered a new deal in the summer.

Moving in a different direction

A fellow long-standing Leeds United player Luke Ayling departed for Middlesbrough last week and it seems the club are beginning to start a new chapter in their history. One which heavily focusses on youth.

The decision to allow Cooper to leave won’t have been one made lightly, but his injury issues coupled with a lack of game time in recent seasons, suggest it is the right thing for both parties to do.

Leeds United will need to add some experience to their squad whether it be this month, or in the summer. However, for the time being they do have the makings of a very exciting young side with plenty of potential.

The next few months are huge for Farke and the club and up next is a clash against Preston North End this Sunday.