Leeds United are facing competition in their pursuit of Bournemouth centre-back Chris Mepham, with Sheffield United now having entered the race, according to The Sun.

Leeds United are currently in 3rd position in the Championship table and are hoping to close the gap on Ipswich Town and Leicester City who occupy the automatic promotion spots as things stand. Manager Daniel Farke would ideally like to utilise the January transfer window as a means of helping them achieve this goal.

They have allowed Luke Ayling to join Middlesbrough on loan, they have cut Djed Spence’s deal short, there is interest in Pascal Stuijk and they are set to not offer club captain Liam Cooper a new deal. Therefore, they could be short of numbers at the back before long.

With this in mind, the Whites could be targeting defensive reinforcements and have identified Bournemouth’s Mepham as a potential new signing. However, they now face competition for his signature according to The Sun, with Sheffield United now keen.

A blow for Leeds United

The Whites would be signing an experienced player who has played in the Championship and the Premier League consistently during his career, and therefore would have been a solid addition to their defensive ranks.

But the recent links to Sheffield United comes as a blow for Farke’s side. The possibility of continuing to play at the highest level may be too enticing for Mepham to turn down, making a move to Leeds United less likely.

However, Leeds United could be on their way up with Sheffield United on their way down. The Whites are well placed to secure a move back to the Premier League whilst the Blades are currently in the bottom three. This could play a part in Mepham’s thinking when it comes to deciding his future.