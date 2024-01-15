Plymouth Argyle have had another fairly busy week on the transfer front as Ian Foster continues to settle into life at Home Park.

Plymouth Argyle played out a 1-1 draw in their first Championship game under Foster, splitting the points with Huddersfield Town. It means the Pilgrims are still without an away win in the league sitting 18th in the Championship table and eight points off the drop.

There were a couple of new signings made last week, and both made their debuts against the Terriers. Darko Gyabi joined on loan until the end of the season from Leeds United while the Pilgrims also signed Spurs’ Ashley Phillips on loan. The latter made a great impression on his debut, putting in an assured display at the back.

Another loan player was recalled though as Kaine Kesler-Hayden returned to Aston Villa after 27 appearances for Argyle.

One man who has left the club on a permanent basis is centre-back Macauley Gillesphey. He signs for Charlton Athletic on a permanent basis for an undisclosed fee.

In terms of rumours, there’s a couple of things that have been shut down by those inside Plymouth Argyle. Leeds United’s Joe Gelhardt was linked in a Patreon report from Alan Nixon but manager Foster has since played down the reports of interest.

Club CEO Andrew Parkinson has also made it clear that there have been no approaches for star forward Morgan Whittaker. The summer signing has been a huge hit since his permanent return in the summer and interest may have been anticipated this month, but it seems there’s been nothing yet.

Last but not least, the only player concretely linked with a move to Plymouth Argyle last week was John McAtee. On loan from Luton Town, the 24-year-old has thrived with Barnsley this season and HITC claimed the Pilgrims were keen alongside Sunderland, Cardiff City and Ipswich Town.