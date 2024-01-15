Plymouth Argyle’s Morgan Whittaker is attracting growing interest and an Atalanta scout watched him against Huddersfield Town, as per the The Mail’s transfer confidential.

Plymouth Argyle’s move to bring Whittaker back in the summer looked to be a popular signing, and he’s been a huge hit in his second spell at Home Park. The forward has 15 goals and six assists in 27 games across all competitions.

His most recent strike came in the 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town at the weekend. Now, it has emerged that there were some interested spectators at the John Smith’s Stadium.

As revealed in the The Mail’s Transfer Confidential, Atalanta sent English scout Mick Doherty to watch the game. It is also added that he has been attracting ‘plenty of interest’ from top-flight clubs and some of Plymouth Argyle’s Championship rivals, though none are named aside from recent onlookers Atalanta.

CEO Andrew Parkinson insisted last week that no approaches had been made for Whittaker, but time will tell if that remains the case.

Why Plymouth Argyle must keep Whittaker

Whittaker is a player of the utmost importance to Plymouth Argyle. He’s a player they can definitely make a hefty profit on, but losing him halfway through the season would be a real blow to Ian Foster and the team at Home Park.

His impressive return for the Pilgrims will be tough to replace in a short and challenging transfer window, so the club must try to resist offers if they come in. If they can hold out until the summer, they will then have ample time to sample a replacement and can spent the money wisely if the are to cash in on Whittaker.

For now though, it has to be all about keeping him happy, and keeping him onboard. Whittaker was a huge influence under Steven Schumacher and after two goals and an assist in his first two games under Foster, it will be hoped his fantastic season can continue.