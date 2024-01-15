The72’s writers offer their Bristol City vs West Ham prediction ahead of the FA Cup clash on Tuesday night .

Bristol City and West Ham played out a 1-1 draw in their FA Cup third round tie and on Tuesday, they meet in a replay at Ashton Gate. David Moyes fielded a strong side and they took the lead early on, only for Tommy Conway to equalise just after hour mark to set up a second tie.

The Robins have made decent strides forward under Manning but back-to-back Championship defeats mean they sit 14th in the table, though they’re only four points off the top six.

West Ham meanwhile are four unbeaten across all competitions, and they’ll be determined to put in an improved display in this replay. The Hammers have lost only one of their last nine games in the Premier League, winning six and drawing two.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“After drumming up a solid away atmosphere at the London Stadium, Bristol City fans will be looking to live up to the hype they have built ahead of this one by creating a tough environment for a strong visiting side.

“However, I think the hosts will be in for disappointment. West Ham haven’t played since the first game between these two, so Moyes and his squad will have had ample time to prepare and make the necessary adjustments this time around.

“Bristol City have every chance of getting a result but ultimately, I can see this ending fairly comfortably for the visitors.”

Bristol City vs West Ham prediction: 1-3

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Bristol City did very well in the first match against the Hammers. The Robins were bright and handled a top Premier League side well.

“The story will be very similar here. West Ham hold all the cards, Moyes has the better side and it will be expected that they go on and win. However, an early goal from the hosts will change everything, it’s just whether they can get it.

“This one could genuinely go either way, but I do think despite the Robins’ best efforts, West Ham’s individual quality will drag them over the line here.”

Bristol City vs West Ham prediction: 0-2