Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi remains a player of ‘significant interest’ to Hull City, as detailed in a report by HullLive.

Hull City are keen to bolster their attacking department before the end of the transfer window.

Rak-Sakyi, 21, has recently been out injured for Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

HullLive report the Tigers tried to land him last summer and he remains on their radar this winter along with Burnley’s Manuel Benson.

Hull City eyeing Crystal Palace man

Hull need more competition and quality in forward areas if they are to mount a serious push for the play-offs.

They lack depth on the wing so Rak-Sakyi would be a useful addition if they were able to bring him to the MKM Stadium for the remainder of the campaign.

He has been on the books at Crystal Palace since 2019 having previously been at Chelsea. The England youth international has made 10 first-team appearances for the Eagles in all competitions, eight of which have come during the first-half of this term.

Rak-Sakyi was sent out on loan to Charlton Athletic in League One last year to get some experience under his belt and he was a hit at The Valley, scoring 15 goals in 49 outings altogether.

Hull made the headlines last week by winning the race to land Liverpool playmaker Fabio Carvalho on loan which showed they are capable of luring top flight talent to East Yorkshire.

Liam Rosenior’s side were beaten 2-1 at home by Norwich City last time out and will be eager to bounce back with a win away at Birmingham City on Tuesday night in their FA Cup third round replay. The winner will face Leicester City away on 27th January.