Preston North End won 2-0 at home to Bristol City over the weekend after two goals by Will Keane.
Preston North End are sat in 12th position in the Championship table and are two points off the play-offs.
They have the chance to bolster their ranks before the end of the January transfer window.
Ryan Lowe has confirmed to the Lancashire Evening Post that Calvin Ramsay is set to return to Liverpool this month. He has said: “We’ve got no information on it yet, but Liverpool are calling him back. We are just waiting on them to officially announce it, but he has gone back to Liverpool yeah.”
Ramsay, 20, was given the green light to move to Deepdale on a temporary basis over the summer to get some experience under his belt. However, he has made just two appearances during the first-half of this season.
The Lancashire Telegraph reported earlier this month that the Lilywhites were interested in Crewe Alexandra defender Connor O’Riordan along with league rivals Blackburn Rovers and League One outfit Blackpool.
In this latest update regarding his situation, the Railwaymen’s boss Lee Bell has told their official club website: “There is interest in Connor – there’s no beating around the bush with that. I believe the Clubs have spoken but I’m not getting involved with what’s going on with the finances.
“Connor is a brilliant person. He wants to do well and he loves the Club. I didn’t expect anything different from Connor, he just gets on with his work and keeps performing. He has been excellent. We have had a couple of chats, but he just gives you the nod and cracks on.”
As detailed in a report by the Lancashire Evening Post, Preston could loan out Mikey O’Neill again this winter. He has spent time with Southport in this campaign and scored two goals in 15 outings for the National League North club.
The attacker, who is from Liverpool, has also spent time away from Lancashire at Grimsby Town in the past to boost his development.
Lowe has now plans to offload either defender Josh Seary and midfielder Noah Mawene on a temporary basis though at this moment in time. The manager would like to keep hold of them both for now.
He has told the Lancashire Evening Post: “Seary has actually been outstanding, all season. We will probably keep him around now, just in case. His training, and Mawene’s – the two of them have been fantastic. So, the two of them will probably stay because there is no need for them to go out on loan really.”
Preston North End could sanction attacker loan exit this winter