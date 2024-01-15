Preston North End won 2-0 at home to Bristol City over the weekend after two goals by Will Keane.

Preston North End are sat in 12th position in the Championship table and are two points off the play-offs.

They have the chance to bolster their ranks before the end of the January transfer window.

Ryan Lowe has confirmed to the Lancashire Evening Post that Calvin Ramsay is set to return to Liverpool this month. He has said: “We’ve got no information on it yet, but Liverpool are calling him back. We are just waiting on them to officially announce it, but he has gone back to Liverpool yeah.”

Ramsay, 20, was given the green light to move to Deepdale on a temporary basis over the summer to get some experience under his belt. However, he has made just two appearances during the first-half of this season.

The Lancashire Telegraph reported earlier this month that the Lilywhites were interested in Crewe Alexandra defender Connor O’Riordan along with league rivals Blackburn Rovers and League One outfit Blackpool.

In this latest update regarding his situation, the Railwaymen’s boss Lee Bell has told their official club website: “There is interest in Connor – there’s no beating around the bush with that. I believe the Clubs have spoken but I’m not getting involved with what’s going on with the finances.