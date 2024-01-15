The72’s writers offer their Bolton Wanderers vs Luton Town prediction ahead of the FA Cup clash on Tuesday night.

Bolton Wanderers and Luton Town meet again this week after playing out a 0-0 draw in their FA Cup third round tie. The two now meet at the ToughSheet Community Stadium to battle it out for a chance to play Crystal Palace or Everton away from home in the fourth round.

The Wanderers saw their weekend clash with Cheltenham Town abandoned due to a medical emergency in the crowd. They are six undefeated across all competitions and have won four in a row in League One.

Luton Town meanwhile have lost only one of their last four in the top-flight. They scored a late equaliser to rescue a point against relegation rivals Burnley last time out and sit 18th in the Premier League table, a point from safety.

The Hatters have far exceeded expectations in the league and an FA Cup run alongside that will keep spirits high at Kenilworth Road.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This is certainly going to be an interesting game. Taking this to a replay is ideal for Bolton Wanderers, as Luton Town will now face the task of putting in a winning performance in a tough atmosphere at the ToughSheet Community Stadium.

“You would think the Premier League quality will shine through ultimately, and I do think that will be the case. However, I certainly won’t be counting out Bolton, as there’s a good chance we could be in for a shock here.

“That said, it’s hard not to side with the Premier League team. I’ll go for a 2-1 away win, but keep an eye on this one for a potential upset.”

Bolton Wanderers vs Luton Town prediction: 1-2

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Bolton Wanderers should be confident heading into this one. Evatt’s side won’t see this as League One vs Premier League and I do think they have the quality to win this game.

“Luton Town have other focusses and don’t necessarily have the same quality in depth as other sides in the top flight. They will be, of course, the favourites and the stronger side, but I don’t think that equates to a result here.

“I think the home side will take this one and progress to the fourth round.”

Bolton Wanderers vs Luton Town prediction: 1-0