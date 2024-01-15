Charlton Athletic are looking to tie up a move for Swindon Town goalkeeper Lewis Ward, reports Richard Cawley.

Charlton Athletic are working on a deal to land the League Two man to bolster their goalkeeping department.

Ward, 26, moved to the County Ground in August but could now be on the move again this winter.

According to London News Online reporter Cawley on X, the Addicks are trying to sign him on a ‘permanent’ basis.

Charlton Athletic eye Swindon Town man

Ward would give Charlton more competition and depth between the sticks for the rest of this season as they look to close the hefty gap between them and the play-offs.

The ex-England youth international has made eight appearances in all competitions for Swindon during the first-half of this campaign, five of which have come in the league.

He started his career at Reading and rose up through the academy ranks of the Royals.

However, he never made a senior appearance for the Berkshire outfit and instead gained experience from loan spells away at Whitehawk, Fylkir, Hungerford Town, Aldershot Town, Northampton Town and Forest Green Rovers.

Ward cut ties with Reading in 2019 and spent two years at Exeter City, some of which he spent at Portsmouth on a temporary deal. He played 33 games for the Grecians altogether.

Swindon have signed him twice in the last two years and he came back to Wiltshire after a stint at Sutton United. However, it appears he will be moving on from the Robins again now.

Charlton are sat in 13th place in the third tier table and are 16 points off the top six after their 2-1 loss to Peterborough United last time out.