Charlton Athletic, Stevenage and Oldham Athletic are keen on Burton Albion striker Cole Stockton, reports Alan Nixon.

Burton Albion are open to letting the forward leave before the end of the transfer window.

Stockton, 29, only joined the Brewers last summer but has struggled to make an impact with the League One side.

In this latest update regarding his situation by Nixon on Patreon, Charlton, Stevenage and Oldham are all interested in signing him this winter.

Charlton Athletic, Stevenage and Oldham Athletic eye striker

Stockton has made 16 appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this season and has scored once. His contract at the Pirelli Stadium expires in 2025.

He was on the books at Morecambe from 2019 to 2023 and was a hit with the Shrimps, scoring 59 goals in 179 matches altogether before his contract expired at the Mazuma Stadium last June.

The Huyton-born man has played for the likes of Tranmere Rovers, Carlisle United and Hearts in the past.

Charlton could see him as someone to add more competition and depth to their options up top as they look to climb up the league table. It has been a tough spell for Michael Appleton at The Valley so far and the Addicks could do with bolstering their ranks before the end of the month.

Stevenage are 7th in the table after a decent campaign since their promotion from League Two and Steve Evans’ men are only outside the play-offs on goal difference.

Stockton could provide Boro with more quality and goals as they look to sneak into the top six.

As for Oldham, they are in the National League and luring the attacker down two divisions would be a big statement of intent by the North West outfit.