Charlton Athletic midfielder George Dobson has interest from overseas, as per the South London Press.

Charlton Athletic sit 13th in League One and are on a run of ten games without a win in all competitions. The Addicks are struggling once again in the third tier and at the moment there is no sign of them being near a turnaround in form.

Dobson, 26, has proven himself as a very good League One option. The central midfielder has made 248 third tier outings in his career across stints with Walsall, Sunderland, AFC Wimbledon and Charlton Athletic.

He is just hitting what would be his prime years and his contract at The Valley expires in the summer. Although Charlton Athletic have already offered two new deals to the midfielder, he is yet to sign an extension and with just six months left on his current deal, he is free to negotiate with overseas clubs.

Fresh reports state there is overseas interest in Dobson with it thought to be coming from Hungary.

Running a risk

Losing a player like Dobson on a free is not a good thing. He would be quite difficult to replace, but it seems the Addicks are struggling to tie him down and with interest now present, that job isn’t going to get easier.

The 26-year-old is right to consider his options with Charlton Athletic looking set for another year in League One with no real push to achieve anything and he may be beginning to want a new challenge at a club on the up.

That said, he evidently enjoys representing the club and should the right contract be offered it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him extend his time in London.

Up next for Dobson and the Addicks is a trip to the Pirelli Stadium to face Burton Albion this weekend.